U.S. Congress Urged to Boycott Chinese AI App
The U.S. Congress has been cautioned against using the Chinese AI app DeepSeek. The House's chief administrative officer announced a review is underway, and the app is currently not approved for official use, posing a threat to the dominance of U.S. AI companies.
Officials within U.S. congressional offices received a warning against employing the Chinese AI application DeepSeek, as reported by Axios on Thursday. This comes from a notice issued by the chief administrative officer of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The notice stated that DeepSeek is currently under scrutiny and is unauthorized for official House utilization. This decision aligns with increasing concerns over the app's origin and operational framework.
The Chinese AI model's emergence as a cost-effective alternative has posed significant challenges to the market stronghold of leading American AI companies, including OpenAI and Google's parent company, Alphabet.
