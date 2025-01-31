AceCloud Unveils Revolutionary GenAI Models in India Using DeepSeek Technology

AceCloud is making waves in the tech industry with its introduction of DeepSeek-based AI models designed to serve businesses while maintaining data residency within India. By offering a range of over six DeepSeek models, AceCloud aims to meet the evolving needs of Indian enterprises.

The company's announcement marks a significant milestone; AceCloud is the first Indian sovereign cloud service to provide these GenAI models, promising enterprise-ready features such as intuitive chat interfaces and real-time monitoring. AceCloud assures businesses that their data will remain compliant with India's stringent privacy laws.

This initiative aligns AceCloud with global AI leaders, suggesting a shift in the traditionally US-dominated landscape, especially since DeepSeek's AI model R1 recently overtook ChatGPT on Apple's App Store. The innovation comes amidst concerns over data security due to DeepSeek's Chinese origins, but AceCloud guarantees that its environments will protect data sovereignty in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)