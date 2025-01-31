TAC Security's Rapid Client Expansion: A Step Towards Cybersecurity Dominance
TAC Security, a global cybersecurity firm, has significantly expanded its clientele by adding 350 customers from 85 countries in January alone. With an ambitious goal of reaching 3,000 new clients by March 2025, the company is already halfway there, marking its journey towards becoming the largest vulnerability management company by 2026.
31-01-2025
TAC Security, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced on Friday that it has onboarded 350 new clients in January across 85 nations.
This achievement is part of the company's strategy to enlist 3,000 new customers by March 2025. Since April 2024, TAC Security has attracted over 2,350 clients, marking significant progress towards its goal.
Trishneet Arora, the visionary founder and CEO of TAC Security, emphasized the company's aim to become the largest vulnerability management firm globally by 2026, citing that most companies take two decades to reach 10,000 customers, while TAC Security aims to do so in two years.
