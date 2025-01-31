Left Menu

Wall Street Gains Momentum: Apple Leads the Way

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, driven by gains in Apple's stock following its strong sales forecast. The increase is supported by the Federal Reserve's inflation gauge, which met expectations, leaving interest-rate predictions unchanged. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all showed early gains.

Updated: 31-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:07 IST
Wall Street kicked off the trading day with a positive start, largely buoyed by a forecast from Apple predicting robust sales.

This optimistic outlook led to an uplift across the market indexes, sustaining confidence despite rising economic pressures.

The Federal Reserve's release of an in-line inflation gauge further stabilized investor expectations around interest rates.

