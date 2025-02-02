Britain Pioneers AI Laws to Combat Child Sexual Abuse

In a groundbreaking move, Britain announced on Saturday that it will make the use of AI tools for creating child sexual abuse images illegal, becoming the first nation globally to legislate against such technology-fueled crimes. This initiative targets the use of AI to 'nudeify' images of children.

The implementation of these measures comes as online criminals increasingly resort to AI for generating explicit content involving minors, significantly impacting the proliferation of such material. According to the Internet Watch Foundation, instances of these images have surged, exacerbating the threat posed by technological advances.

Addressing the issue, Britain's interior minister Yvette Cooper emphasized the critical need to tackle child sexual abuse both online and offline. The new legislation also targets AI tools disguising identities and blackmailing minors, with offences to be encapsulated in the forthcoming Crime and Policing Bill.

