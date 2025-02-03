Market Mayhem: Trade Wars and Tariffs Roil Global Stocks
Global stock markets were shaken by new tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Mexico, Canada, and China, sparking fears of a trade war. Major indices and stocks like Nvidia and Apple fell sharply, while treasury yields eased. Retaliatory tariffs from affected nations further heightened market uncertainty.
Global stock markets took a hit on Monday following President Donald Trump's decision to impose significant tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China. This move, indicative of a potential trade war, sparked widespread anxiety about its impact on the global economy.
Trump's tariffs, which he described as potentially causing "short-term" discomfort for Americans, led to a plunge in U.S. stock index futures. The Dow E-minis fell by 588 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also experienced declines. Notably, stocks sensitive to economic shifts, including the Russell 2000 smallcaps index, slumped over 2%.
Key sectors, particularly chip and mega-cap growth stocks, experienced notable downturns. Nvidia and Broadcom shares fell by over 3%, while Apple and Microsoft dropped nearly 2%. Amidst this financial tumult, market analysts, including those from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, anticipate sustained pressure on U.S. equities if these tariffs continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
