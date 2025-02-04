China Calls for US Collaboration on AI and Tech

China has called on the United States to collaborate on artificial intelligence and technology, arguing that fragmentation leads to heightened risks and diminished benefits. China's U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong made the appeal on Monday, emphasizing the need for cooperation between the two nations.

During a news conference marking the start of China's presidency of the U.N. Security Council, Fu referenced bans on Chinese companies like Huawei, TikTok, and the emerging DeepSeek platform. He questioned the necessity of continued restrictions, urging a move away from what he described as "knee jerk reactions."

Fu's comments spotlight the critical juncture at which U.S.-China relations currently stand, underscoring the potential consequences of a fractured technological landscape. Cooperation, he argued, could unlock numerous benefits not just for the two nations, but on a global scale.

