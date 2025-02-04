Left Menu

AI Titans Unite: OpenAI and Kakao Form Strategic Partnership

OpenAI and Kakao are collaborating to create AI products for South Korea, leveraging OpenAI's technology. The strategic partnership aims to enhance Kakao's offerings in the Korean market. This development was announced by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Kakao CEO Chung Shina at a press conference in Seoul.

Updated: 04-02-2025 08:32 IST
In a significant move for the tech industry, OpenAI and South Korea's leading chat app operator, Kakao, announced a strategic partnership aimed at the Korean market. The companies plan to collaborate on developing innovative AI products tailored for South Korean consumers.

Kakao, known for its dominant chat platform, plans to integrate OpenAI's technology into its existing product lineup. This partnership is set to bolster Kakao's capabilities and enhance its competitiveness in AI-driven offerings.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Seoul, where OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Kakao CEO Chung Shina shared their vision for the future of AI technology in Korea, highlighting the potential impact on the local tech landscape.

