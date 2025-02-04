Metaverse911™: Pioneering Innovations in XR Technology

Metaverse911™, a leader in immersive technology, has unveiled strategic investments and the onboarding of esteemed advisors, positioning itself at the forefront of the XR innovation landscape.

The advisory board additions include industry luminaries such as Dr. Vijay Sethi and Mr. Atul Govil, renowned for their profound impacts in digital transformation, sustainability, and technology.

With a strategic focus on enhancing XR applications across various sectors, Metaverse911 aims to propel industry standards in immersive technology, offering unmatched solutions in an evolving metaverse-driven world.

(With inputs from agencies.)