Metaverse911™: Pioneering Innovations in XR Technology

Metaverse911™, an immersive technology leader, announces strategic investments and a notable advisory board addition. The company aims to enhance performance in XR (Extended Reality) technologies, impacting industries worldwide. With expert advisors, Metaverse911 is set to redefine innovation and excel in the metaverse domain by 2025 and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:50 IST
Metaverse911™, a leader in immersive technology, has unveiled strategic investments and the onboarding of esteemed advisors, positioning itself at the forefront of the XR innovation landscape.

The advisory board additions include industry luminaries such as Dr. Vijay Sethi and Mr. Atul Govil, renowned for their profound impacts in digital transformation, sustainability, and technology.

With a strategic focus on enhancing XR applications across various sectors, Metaverse911 aims to propel industry standards in immersive technology, offering unmatched solutions in an evolving metaverse-driven world.

