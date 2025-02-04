India's Ambitious Leap into AI and Chipset Development

India is on the cusp of a major advancement in computing technology, with plans to develop its own high-end graphics processing units (GPUs) within three to five years. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this ambitious goal during a Budget Roundtable 2025 event.

Vaishnaw also revealed that a local foundational artificial intelligence (AI) platform is expected to be ready within the next 10 months. The government is set to provide 18,000 high-end GPU facilities to push forward AI research and development in the country.

In addition to the focus on AI and chipsets, Vaishnaw emphasized the success of the Make in India program in revitalizing the manufacturing sector, creating 12 lakh jobs in mobile manufacturing, and producing key components for major tech companies like Apple and Samsung.

(With inputs from agencies.)