Hind Rectifiers: Navigating New Horizons with Expansion and Innovation

Hind Rectifiers, a prominent manufacturer of power and railway equipment, is strategically expanding its production capabilities in Nashik and laying plans to establish a subsidiary aimed at developing advanced technology products in AI and Web3, according to CEO Suramya Nevatia.

The company's expansion efforts are currently focused on their Sinnar and Satpur plants. They are also concentrating on backward integration to enhance cost efficiency, Nevatia explained. Simultaneously, the company has secured board approval for the creation of a subsidiary dedicated to groundbreaking products in Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Web3, and software solutions.

In financial terms, Hind Rectifiers has seen a significant six-fold rise in net profit to Rs 10 crore during the October-December quarter of 2024-25, spurred by strong order flows and increased income. The company also acquired orders worth Rs 229 crore, including a notable Rs 73 crore deal with Indian Railways, bolstering its order book to Rs 900 crore driven by ongoing railway sector investments.

