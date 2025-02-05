Left Menu

South Korea Bans Access to DeepSeek Over Security Concerns

South Korea has temporarily restricted access to Chinese AI startup DeepSeek over security worries. The government advises caution regarding AI services, including DeepSeek and ChatGPT. Companies like Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and Kakao Corp have also blocked its use, mirroring global concerns echoed by officials in Australia and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:36 IST
South Korea has taken a decisive step by temporarily banning employee access to DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, owing to rising security concerns.

The industry ministry issued a notice on Tuesday urging governmental agencies to exercise caution when integrating AI services, specifically naming DeepSeek and ChatGPT.

Kakao Corp and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power have already restricted AI use within their establishments, aligning with global vigilance, as highlighted by Australian and U.S. authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

