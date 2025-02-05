South Korea Bans Access to DeepSeek Over Security Concerns

South Korea has taken a decisive step by temporarily banning employee access to DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, owing to rising security concerns.

The industry ministry issued a notice on Tuesday urging governmental agencies to exercise caution when integrating AI services, specifically naming DeepSeek and ChatGPT.

Kakao Corp and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power have already restricted AI use within their establishments, aligning with global vigilance, as highlighted by Australian and U.S. authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)