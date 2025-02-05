Left Menu

ITC Unveils Global AI Excellence Center in West Bengal

ITC Limited has opened a global center of excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Kolkata. The inauguration was led by West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. During the event, ITC's chairman Sanjiv Puri emphasized the potential for growth and ITC's commitment to investing in the state.

  • India

ITC Limited, a diversified conglomerate, unveiled its global center of excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Kolkata on Wednesday. The inauguration was virtually presided over by West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, as part of the Bengal Global Business Summit.

During the event, ITC's chairman and managing director, Sanjiv Puri, expressed confidence in Bengal's investment potential. He noted that the company has made significant strides in various sectors, including hospitality, manufacturing, IT, and agriculture, with the state figuring prominently in its expansion plans.

The cutting-edge AI research center in New Town aims to establish West Bengal as a leader in AI development. Additionally, Banerjee inaugurated a modern FMCG manufacturing facility in Howrah. Over the past decade, ITC's investments in the state have exceeded Rs 7,500 crore, reflecting its long-term commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

