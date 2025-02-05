Left Menu

Tech Titans Tumble: Alphabet and AMD Trigger Wall Street Woes

Wall Street prepared for a lower open as Alphabet and AMD forecast disappointing earnings. Alphabet's focus on AI investments and AMD's decreasing data center sales fueled concerns. Other companies, including Apple and Uber, also faced challenges amid tariff uncertainties and potential investigations.

Wall Street was bracing for a decline on Wednesday as major tech companies signaled weak earnings forecasts. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, saw a significant premarket tumble of 7.8% following slower-than-expected cloud growth and escalating AI investment costs. This raised questions about the company's financial strategy.

Advanced Micro Devices also experienced setbacks, dropping 9.7% after announcing a projected decrease in data center sales, a critical component of its AI revenue. The trend of disappointing earnings guidance among leading corporations threatens the anticipated growth in earnings for the year, noted Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management.

Meanwhile, markets were attentive to potential tariff developments as President Donald Trump indicated no immediate plans to address the escalating trade conflict with China. Economic forecasts, such as a potential Fed interest rate cut, were clouded by uncertainty from Trump's trade policies and other regulatory matters, according to Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin.

