Yen Rises as Dollar Dips Amid Tariff Tensions
The U.S. dollar recently hit its lowest point in over a week due to easing investor concerns over a global trade war. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen strengthened thanks to optimistic wage data. The dollar's decline was provoked by geopolitical dynamics, including adjustments in tariff impositions by the U.S. and responses from other nations.
On Monday, as U.S. President Donald Trump seemed poised to enforce a 25% import tariff on Mexico and Canada, the dollar surged 1.3% to 109.88. However, the currency has since decreased by roughly 2% after Mexico and Canada secured a one-month delay by enhancing border security measures.
The dollar faced its steepest drop against the yen on Wednesday, driven by strong Japanese wage data and indications from a Bank of Japan representative about potential interest rate hikes. The U.S. currency's losses continued following an unexpected slowdown in the U.S. services sector in January.
