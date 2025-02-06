Ford Faces Fiscal Challenges Amid EV Expansion and Political Tensions

Ford Motor expects to report losses of up to $5.5 billion in its electric vehicle and software divisions this year, reflective of similar challenges faced previously. This situation highlights the significant hurdles in reducing costs for battery-powered models.

While projecting profitability by 2025, Ford's forecasted earnings are below expectations compared to 2024 figures. The fourth quarter netted a $1.8 billion profit, a rebound from the previous year's $500 million loss due to pension impacts. The automaker is tasked with navigating U.S. policy fluctuations as Chief Executive Jim Farley seeks more reliable performance in 2024. Incoming CFO Sherry House mentions the potential repercussions of the Trump administration's proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada on their operations.

Surpassing expectations, Ford recorded fourth-quarter revenues of $48.2 billion. Amid last year's strategic cuts, including the delay of their next generation EVs, Ford aims to focus on hybrids. However, tariff impositions pose a threat to their cost structure and sales, particularly impacting their Maverick, Bronco Sport, and Mustang Mach-E models produced in Mexico.

