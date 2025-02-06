Left Menu

Ford Faces Fiscal Challenges Amid EV Expansion and Political Tensions

Ford Motor expects up to $5.5 billion in losses from its electric vehicle and software operations this year. Despite an overall projected profitability by 2025, Ford faces challenges including U.S. tariff threats, quality issues, and competition from General Motors in the EV sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 02:41 IST
Ford Faces Fiscal Challenges Amid EV Expansion and Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ford Motor expects to report losses of up to $5.5 billion in its electric vehicle and software divisions this year, reflective of similar challenges faced previously. This situation highlights the significant hurdles in reducing costs for battery-powered models.

While projecting profitability by 2025, Ford's forecasted earnings are below expectations compared to 2024 figures. The fourth quarter netted a $1.8 billion profit, a rebound from the previous year's $500 million loss due to pension impacts. The automaker is tasked with navigating U.S. policy fluctuations as Chief Executive Jim Farley seeks more reliable performance in 2024. Incoming CFO Sherry House mentions the potential repercussions of the Trump administration's proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada on their operations.

Surpassing expectations, Ford recorded fourth-quarter revenues of $48.2 billion. Amid last year's strategic cuts, including the delay of their next generation EVs, Ford aims to focus on hybrids. However, tariff impositions pose a threat to their cost structure and sales, particularly impacting their Maverick, Bronco Sport, and Mustang Mach-E models produced in Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025