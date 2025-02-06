Stocks Rebound Amid Disappointing Earnings and Rate Cut Prospects
Improved investor sentiment saw major stock indexes rise on Wednesday despite Alphabet's underwhelming earnings report. Speculations of U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts and AI stocks' resurgence contributed to the market upswing. The ISM report highlighted slowing service sector activity, reinforcing potential Fed actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 03:07 IST
On Wednesday, all three major stock indexes closed higher, overcoming earlier declines as investors dismissed lackluster Alphabet earnings and anticipated future interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Alphabet, Google's parent company, saw a 7.3% dip after reports of disappointing cloud revenue growth and plans for a significant $75 billion AI investment this year.
AI-related stocks, including Nvidia and Broadcom, displayed resilience, recovering losses sustained last week. Experts predict continued demand for AI amidst DeepSeek's emerging Chinese AI model.
(With inputs from agencies.)
