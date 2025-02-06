Triveni Engineering Allies with Rolls-Royce for India's Naval Future

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd has teamed up with Rolls-Royce Marine North America Inc to embark on a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering India's naval defense sector. The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities in 4MW marine gas turbine generators (GTG).

The collaboration seeks to leverage Rolls-Royce's expertise in powering advanced naval platforms, such as the US Navy's DDG-51 destroyer. John Shade, EVP for US Business Development at Rolls-Royce Defence, highlighted India's strategic importance and confidence in their GTG technology to enhance the Indian Navy's future fleet.

Abhishek Singh from Rolls-Royce and Tarun Sawhney of Triveni expressed optimism about the MoU's potential to establish comprehensive support for GTGs in India, covering everything from installation to aftermarket services, while also strengthening the indigenous naval defense ecosystem through advanced technological integration and new infrastructure.

