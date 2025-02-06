Left Menu

EKA Mobility Partners with KPIT for Advanced EV Powertrain Innovations

EKA Mobility announced a partnership with KPIT Technologies to develop powertrain components for electric buses and commercial vehicles. The collaboration targets energy efficiency and reduced ownership costs, driving India's transition to zero-emission vehicles. KPIT's expertise in powertrain solutions aims to meet global demand for clean, sustainable mobility.

Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 11:57 IST
EKA Mobility Partners with KPIT for Advanced EV Powertrain Innovations
EKA Mobility has formed a strategic alliance with KPIT Technologies to innovate powertrain components for electric buses and commercial vehicles, aiming to enhance energy efficiency and minimize ownership costs.

The partnership capitalizes on KPIT's three decades of mobility experience and their comprehensive range of locally developed electric powertrain technologies, which will be instrumental for EKA Mobility in delivering efficient electric vehicles.

'This collaboration highlights our dedication to transforming mobility by rolling out sustainable and efficient electric vehicles,' said Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman of EKA Mobility. Kishor Patil, CEO of KPIT Technologies, emphasized the global consumer shift towards clean and safe mobility solutions.

