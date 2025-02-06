EKA Mobility Partners with KPIT for Advanced EV Powertrain Innovations

EKA Mobility has formed a strategic alliance with KPIT Technologies to innovate powertrain components for electric buses and commercial vehicles, aiming to enhance energy efficiency and minimize ownership costs.

The partnership capitalizes on KPIT's three decades of mobility experience and their comprehensive range of locally developed electric powertrain technologies, which will be instrumental for EKA Mobility in delivering efficient electric vehicles.

'This collaboration highlights our dedication to transforming mobility by rolling out sustainable and efficient electric vehicles,' said Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman of EKA Mobility. Kishor Patil, CEO of KPIT Technologies, emphasized the global consumer shift towards clean and safe mobility solutions.

