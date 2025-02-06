AstraZeneca Faces Tax Challenges in China

AstraZeneca has encountered a new hurdle in China as the pharmaceutical giant received a notice regarding unpaid taxes on the import of two cancer therapies. This development adds to the challenges the company faces amid ongoing regulatory scrutiny of its operations in this pivotal market.

The announcement follows the appointment of Iskra Reic as the international executive vice president, after previous executive Leon Wang was detained by authorities last October. AstraZeneca is actively trying to navigate the impact of these probes while maintaining stability in its Chinese operations.

The company's fourth-quarter earnings statement revealed that a fine ranging from one to five times the unpaid tax of $0.9 million could be imposed if liability is confirmed. Despite these potential financial setbacks, AstraZeneca has projected 2025 sales surpassing analyst expectations.

