Wall Street Inches Up Amid Earnings and Tariff Lull
Wall Street sees a cautious uptick as fears over U.S. tariffs momentarily ease. Key companies like Eli Lilly and Amazon gear up to release earnings, while early market gains are noted despite ongoing trade uncertainties under President Trump’s administration.
Wall Street futures exhibited slight optimism on Thursday as markets braced for corporate earnings reports, while the temporary standstill on U.S. tariffs brought a wave of relief to investors.
Key players including Eli Lilly, Honeywell International, and Ralph Lauren prepped for earnings releases before the market opened, with Amazon facing high expectations in cloud computing post-market close. Early trading saw modest gains, with Nvidia climbing roughly 1%.
The week began gloomy with new trade tariffs announced by President Trump. However, a temporary hold on levies for Mexico and Canada provided a breather. The Federal Reserve reassured the market by maintaining current interest rates while assessing long-term policy impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
