Wall Street Inches Up Amid Earnings and Tariff Lull

Wall Street sees a cautious uptick as fears over U.S. tariffs momentarily ease. Key companies like Eli Lilly and Amazon gear up to release earnings, while early market gains are noted despite ongoing trade uncertainties under President Trump’s administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:02 IST
Europe's main stocks index Image Credit:

Wall Street futures exhibited slight optimism on Thursday as markets braced for corporate earnings reports, while the temporary standstill on U.S. tariffs brought a wave of relief to investors.

Key players including Eli Lilly, Honeywell International, and Ralph Lauren prepped for earnings releases before the market opened, with Amazon facing high expectations in cloud computing post-market close. Early trading saw modest gains, with Nvidia climbing roughly 1%.

The week began gloomy with new trade tariffs announced by President Trump. However, a temporary hold on levies for Mexico and Canada provided a breather. The Federal Reserve reassured the market by maintaining current interest rates while assessing long-term policy impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

