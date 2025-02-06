Left Menu

International Tensions Rise Over Chinese AI Tool DeepSeek

China defends its AI tool DeepSeek amid international restrictions. Countries like India and South Korea restrict DeepSeek over data security concerns. China accuses these actions of politicizing trade and tech. DeepSeek, a low-cost AI, ranks as the top free app, surpassing established models like ChatGPT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:31 IST
International Tensions Rise Over Chinese AI Tool DeepSeek
  • Country:
  • China

International tensions are heating up as several countries, including India, impose restrictions on the Chinese AI tool, DeepSeek. China has criticized these actions, labeling them as politicization of technology trade issues.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized that China opposes such practices and is committed to protecting the interests of its companies.

Various countries, concerned over data security, have blocked official usage of DeepSeek, while the tool's low-cost model continues to gain traction globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025