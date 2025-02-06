International Tensions Rise Over Chinese AI Tool DeepSeek

International tensions are heating up as several countries, including India, impose restrictions on the Chinese AI tool, DeepSeek. China has criticized these actions, labeling them as politicization of technology trade issues.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized that China opposes such practices and is committed to protecting the interests of its companies.

Various countries, concerned over data security, have blocked official usage of DeepSeek, while the tool's low-cost model continues to gain traction globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)