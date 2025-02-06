International Tensions Rise Over Chinese AI Tool DeepSeek
China defends its AI tool DeepSeek amid international restrictions. Countries like India and South Korea restrict DeepSeek over data security concerns. China accuses these actions of politicizing trade and tech. DeepSeek, a low-cost AI, ranks as the top free app, surpassing established models like ChatGPT.
- China
International tensions are heating up as several countries, including India, impose restrictions on the Chinese AI tool, DeepSeek. China has criticized these actions, labeling them as politicization of technology trade issues.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized that China opposes such practices and is committed to protecting the interests of its companies.
Various countries, concerned over data security, have blocked official usage of DeepSeek, while the tool's low-cost model continues to gain traction globally.
