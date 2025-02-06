Forging Stronger Ties: Assam and Japan's Collaborative Future
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the potential for collaboration between Assam and Japan in sectors like semiconductors, education, and logistics. Highlighting the historical ties and growing economic partnership, he urged partnerships in electronics and renewable energy to foster mutual growth.
At the fifth edition of the India-Japan intellectual conclave, titled 'Kizuna: Co-creating Ecosystems for Change', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the importance of collaboration in semiconductors, education, and logistics between Assam and Japan.
Sarma emphasized the deep-rooted historical ties dating back to 552 CE and the growing economic partnership, evidenced by a $22.9 billion bilateral trade in 2023 and over 1,500 Japanese companies operating in India.
He further called for enhanced partnerships in sectors such as electronics, precision engineering, and green technologies, underlining Assam's potential in renewable energy and ease of doing business, to strengthen the Indo-Japan relationship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
