Market Shifts Amid Earnings and Economic Highlights

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher, while the Dow dropped during a volatile session. Investors focused on earnings reports ahead of Amazon's results and a vital jobs data release. Notable stock movements included Eli Lilly and Philip Morris advancing, while Honeywell and Ford experienced downturns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 02:33 IST
The stock market saw mixed results as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher, while the Dow experienced a decline. Investors were largely consumed with corporate earnings reports, including Amazon's impending announcement and the upcoming jobs report. Eli Lilly and Tapestry reported promising forecasts, boosting their stock performance.

Meanwhile, anticipation surrounds Amazon, with investors keenly watching for updates on its AI endeavors. This comes amidst a backdrop of increased interest in AI following moves by Chinese startup DeepSeek, adding to the sector's recent volatility. Honeywell, however, announced plans to divide into three separate companies, impacting its stock negatively.

Other key developments included positive news from Philip Morris, contrasting with setbacks for Skyworks Solutions and Qualcomm in the tech sphere. Economic indicators pointed to a rise in unemployment claims ahead of the crucial nonfarm payrolls report, with market speculation on potential Federal Reserve actions shaping expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

