U.S. AI Experts Excluded from Key Paris Summit

The upcoming AI summit in Paris will see a U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance but without technical staff from the country's AI Safety Institute. The summit aims to explore AI's potential with participation from around 100 countries. Key officials from Homeland Security and Commerce departments have had their trips canceled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 03:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States will send a delegation to the highly anticipated artificial intelligence summit in Paris, but notably absent will be technical staff from the nation's AI Safety Institute. Vice President JD Vance will head the U.S. team at the event, which will attract delegates from roughly 100 countries to discuss AI's potential on February 10-11.

Representatives from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, including Principal Deputy Director Lynne Parker and Senior Policy Advisor Sriram Krishnan, will be present, according to a spokesperson. However, plans for the participation of officials from the Department of Homeland Security and the Commerce Department have been canceled under President Donald Trump's administration. Sources close to the planning, speaking anonymously, confirmed the absence of AI Safety Institute representatives.

Official comment from the AI Safety Institute is pending, and the departments of Commerce and Homeland Security have not responded to requests for remarks. The event's developments will be monitored by journalists Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco and Raphael Satter in Washington, with additional reporting from David Shepardson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

