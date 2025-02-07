France and UAE Forge AI Partnership with $50 Billion Data Centre Deal

France and the United Arab Emirates have taken a groundbreaking step towards becoming leaders in artificial intelligence by agreeing to a framework accord for a 1-gigawatt data centre. Announced Thursday, this deal represents a staggering investment of between $30-$50 billion, marking a significant commitment from both nations.

President Emmanuel Macron of France and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the UAE discussed the partnership in Paris. The strategic meeting occurred ahead of a major summit on artificial intelligence, set to attract representatives from 100 countries. This summit aims to solidify Europe's presence in AI, challenging the dominance of the U.S. and China.

The Franco-Emirati collaboration will encompass numerous facets, including cutting-edge technology acquisition, talent development, and the establishment of sovereign AI infrastructures. Initial investments are expected to be announced at the Choose France summit later this year, as France further identifies 35 potential sites for AI data centres.

