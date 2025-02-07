Race for H-1B Visas Begins: Key Dates for 2026 Announced

The window for H-1B visa registration for fiscal year 2026 is set to open on March 7 and will close on March 24, as confirmed by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The highly-prized visa permits US companies to hire foreign nationals in specialty occupations that demand expertise in theoretical or technical fields. Technology firms, in particular, utilize these visas to bring in thousands of skilled workers from countries like India and China.

Prospective applicants must register electronically through the USCIS online account, paying a registration fee of USD 215. This year, the system will use a beneficiary-centric selection process aimed at minimizing fraud and providing equal chances for all beneficiaries regardless of multiple registrations by employers.

