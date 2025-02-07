Left Menu

Gadgets Now Awards 2024: Celebrating the Future of Tech

The Gadgets Now Awards 2024 aims to honor cutting-edge innovations in technology. With public voting open, tech enthusiasts can vote for their favorite gadgets across various categories until February 14, 2025. A distinguished jury and partners support this recognition of innovative tech achievements, marking their impact on modern life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian tech industry showcases a vibrant array of innovations as the Gadgets Now Awards 2024 invite public voting to select top gadgets in multiple categories. The ceremony, slated for February 14, 2025, promises to spotlight products influencing our daily interactions.

Scheduled to be held in New Delhi, the awards ceremony celebrates technological excellence, recognizing contributions in areas ranging from smartphones to smart home gadgets. Industry experts—including former CEOs and consultants—comprise the jury evaluating these groundbreaking innovations.

Key partners such as Housing.com and Godrej Securities complement this initiative, underscoring a shared commitment to acknowledging tech advancements. Visit gadgetsnow.indiatimes.com to participate in the voting and honor the trailblazers of tech innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

