Gadgets Now Awards 2024: Celebrating the Future of Tech

The Indian tech industry showcases a vibrant array of innovations as the Gadgets Now Awards 2024 invite public voting to select top gadgets in multiple categories. The ceremony, slated for February 14, 2025, promises to spotlight products influencing our daily interactions.

Scheduled to be held in New Delhi, the awards ceremony celebrates technological excellence, recognizing contributions in areas ranging from smartphones to smart home gadgets. Industry experts—including former CEOs and consultants—comprise the jury evaluating these groundbreaking innovations.

Key partners such as Housing.com and Godrej Securities complement this initiative, underscoring a shared commitment to acknowledging tech advancements. Visit gadgetsnow.indiatimes.com to participate in the voting and honor the trailblazers of tech innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)