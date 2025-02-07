Left Menu

Aerial Photography from Space: Tiny Satellite Delivers High-Resolution Imagery

Japanese startup ArkEdge Space developed the ONGLAISAT, a small observation satellite for Taiwan's space agency, which captured high-quality Earth images from orbit. The mission demonstrates advanced optical technology that will be applied in future satellite missions. Taiwan's satellite program enhances its space infrastructure amid tensions with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japanese startup ArkEdge Space has achieved a major milestone with the ONGLAISAT observation satellite, which it built for Taiwan's space agency. The small spacecraft has captured exceptionally high-quality Earth imagery, possibly the best from a satellite smaller than a suitcase.

The ONGLAISAT satellite, featuring Taiwan Space Agency's optical equipment aboard a cubesat co-developed with the University of Tokyo, demonstrated its capability by taking 2.5-metre resolution images after being deployed in orbit around 400 kilometers above Earth.

With ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China, Taiwan is expanding its space capabilities. The success of ONGLAISAT aligns with Taiwan's broader strategy to strengthen its space infrastructure, including partnerships with Japanese space companies and future weather and communication satellite launches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

