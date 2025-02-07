Aerial Photography from Space: Tiny Satellite Delivers High-Resolution Imagery

Japanese startup ArkEdge Space has achieved a major milestone with the ONGLAISAT observation satellite, which it built for Taiwan's space agency. The small spacecraft has captured exceptionally high-quality Earth imagery, possibly the best from a satellite smaller than a suitcase.

The ONGLAISAT satellite, featuring Taiwan Space Agency's optical equipment aboard a cubesat co-developed with the University of Tokyo, demonstrated its capability by taking 2.5-metre resolution images after being deployed in orbit around 400 kilometers above Earth.

With ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China, Taiwan is expanding its space capabilities. The success of ONGLAISAT aligns with Taiwan's broader strategy to strengthen its space infrastructure, including partnerships with Japanese space companies and future weather and communication satellite launches.

