AI Boom Boosts Chinese Stock Markets

Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets ended the week on a high, bolstered by strong performances in AI stocks. The success of local startup DeepSeek spurred investor optimism, leading major indices to post significant gains. Analysts anticipate a prosperous future for China's AI industry by 2025.

Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets saw gains on Friday, driven by a strong performance in AI shares. Homegrown startup DeepSeek played a pivotal role in boosting investor sentiment.

The CSI300 Index rose 1.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index increased by 1.0%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng added 1.2%, marking a 4.5% increase this week, the most significant in four months. The CSI 300 Index also saw a 2.0% rise.

HSBC analysts identified DeepSeek as a catalyst, drawing global market attention and reaffirming China's innovation capabilities. Looking ahead, experts predict that by 2025, China's AI industry will experience significant growth, emphasizing application development.

