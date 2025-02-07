Left Menu

Revolutionizing Earth Observation: ONGLAISAT's Record-Breaking Imagery

Japanese startup ArkEdge Space unveiled astonishingly high-quality Earth imagery captured by ONGLAISAT, a small satellite developed with Taiwan's space agency. With tensions escalating with China, Taiwan's space advancements include a new weather satellite and partnerships with Japanese space companies, strengthening regional collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:02 IST
Revolutionizing Earth Observation: ONGLAISAT's Record-Breaking Imagery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japanese startup ArkEdge Space has announced the successful acquisition of some of the highest-resolution Earth imagery ever captured by a small satellite, known as ONGLAISAT. This cubesat, developed in collaboration with Taiwan's space agency, presents optical observation capabilities comparable to much larger satellites.

The black-and-white images, offering a 2.5-metre resolution, include stunning visuals of locations like a Seattle suburb and Argentina's Patagonia, achieved from an altitude of approximately 400 km. ArkEdge CEO Takayoshi Fukuyo revealed that these results mark a significant breakthrough in small satellite imaging technology.

As Taiwan navigates increasing tension with China, the nation is accelerating its space development efforts, launching its own weather satellite and engaging in strategic partnerships with Japanese firms. These initiatives signify Taiwan's commitment to advancing its space infrastructure and fostering international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025