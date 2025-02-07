Revolutionizing Earth Observation: ONGLAISAT's Record-Breaking Imagery

Japanese startup ArkEdge Space has announced the successful acquisition of some of the highest-resolution Earth imagery ever captured by a small satellite, known as ONGLAISAT. This cubesat, developed in collaboration with Taiwan's space agency, presents optical observation capabilities comparable to much larger satellites.

The black-and-white images, offering a 2.5-metre resolution, include stunning visuals of locations like a Seattle suburb and Argentina's Patagonia, achieved from an altitude of approximately 400 km. ArkEdge CEO Takayoshi Fukuyo revealed that these results mark a significant breakthrough in small satellite imaging technology.

As Taiwan navigates increasing tension with China, the nation is accelerating its space development efforts, launching its own weather satellite and engaging in strategic partnerships with Japanese firms. These initiatives signify Taiwan's commitment to advancing its space infrastructure and fostering international collaboration.

