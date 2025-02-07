Left Menu

Alibaba Denies DeepSeek Investment Rumors

An Alibaba executive has denied rumors that the company is planning to invest in DeepSeek. Yan Qiao, a vice president at Alibaba, clarified on her WeChat that the circulating news of Alibaba's $1 billion investment in DeepSeek is fake, despite applauding their fellow Hangzhou-based company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:45 IST
Alibaba Denies DeepSeek Investment Rumors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

An Alibaba executive has firmly denied rumors that the prominent Chinese e-commerce company plans to invest in DeepSeek. Reports had suggested a substantial $1 billion investment by Alibaba into the entity.

The denial came after Yan Qiao, a vice president at Alibaba, addressed the matter directly on her personal WeChat moments. She refuted the claims, emphasizing they were false.

While acknowledging DeepSeek as a fellow Chinese and Hangzhou-based company, Qiao dismissed the circulating news as fake, despite extending praise to DeepSeek's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025