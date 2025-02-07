Alibaba Denies DeepSeek Investment Rumors
An Alibaba executive has denied rumors that the company is planning to invest in DeepSeek. Yan Qiao, a vice president at Alibaba, clarified on her WeChat that the circulating news of Alibaba's $1 billion investment in DeepSeek is fake, despite applauding their fellow Hangzhou-based company.
An Alibaba executive has firmly denied rumors that the prominent Chinese e-commerce company plans to invest in DeepSeek. Reports had suggested a substantial $1 billion investment by Alibaba into the entity.
The denial came after Yan Qiao, a vice president at Alibaba, addressed the matter directly on her personal WeChat moments. She refuted the claims, emphasizing they were false.
While acknowledging DeepSeek as a fellow Chinese and Hangzhou-based company, Qiao dismissed the circulating news as fake, despite extending praise to DeepSeek's achievements.
