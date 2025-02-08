Netrack's Innovative Showcase: Pioneering the Future of IT Infrastructure

Netrack made a significant impact at the BICSI event in Chennai on December 21, 2024, showcasing its state-of-the-art data center solutions.

Industry experts attended to observe cutting-edge innovations, including CE-certified Power Distribution Units, and participated in an engaging session led by Mr. Krishna Raj and Mr. Ramesh.

The event emphasized Netrack's leadership in IT infrastructure, focusing on cooling, efficiency, and sustainability, and highlighted its potential to shape future industry trends through customer-focused solutions.

