Left Menu

IKS Health Shows Strong Financial Growth and Innovations

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited, a healthcare solutions provider, announced impressive financial results for the quarter ending December 2024. Notable achievements include a 31% improvement in adjusted PAT and 30% EBITDA margins. Client wins and AI-driven product launches signify sustained growth and industry recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:07 IST
IKS Health Shows Strong Financial Growth and Innovations
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant announcement, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited, a leader in technology-driven healthcare solutions, revealed robust financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. With a revenue surge of ₹6,572 million, the company demonstrated a substantial year-on-year growth of 15.9% and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2.2%.

The earnings performance was further enhanced with EBITDA margins soaring past 30%, marking a significant leap from the previous year. This progress was attributed to strategic transformations in the legacy AQuity operating model, as noted by Sachin K. Gupta, the Founder and CEO. "We are steadily regaining our legacy margins," Gupta stated.

The company also highlighted significant client acquisitions and AI-driven innovations, including a new version of its Scribble product, aimed at enhancing clinical documentation. Recognized as a consistent top performer in the industry, IKS Health is poised for sustained growth into the next fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

Beyond the hype: Measuring generative AI’s societal impact through agency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025