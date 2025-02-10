IKS Health Shows Strong Financial Growth and Innovations

In a significant announcement, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited, a leader in technology-driven healthcare solutions, revealed robust financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. With a revenue surge of ₹6,572 million, the company demonstrated a substantial year-on-year growth of 15.9% and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2.2%.

The earnings performance was further enhanced with EBITDA margins soaring past 30%, marking a significant leap from the previous year. This progress was attributed to strategic transformations in the legacy AQuity operating model, as noted by Sachin K. Gupta, the Founder and CEO. "We are steadily regaining our legacy margins," Gupta stated.

The company also highlighted significant client acquisitions and AI-driven innovations, including a new version of its Scribble product, aimed at enhancing clinical documentation. Recognized as a consistent top performer in the industry, IKS Health is poised for sustained growth into the next fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)