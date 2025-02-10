Global AI Summit: Leaders Converge in Paris for Crucial Talks

Global political luminaries are assembling in Paris for a pivotal AI summit that promises challenging diplomatic engagements and intense exchanges among tech industry leaders vying for supremacy in the rapidly evolving field.

Heads of state, influential government officials, leading CEOs, and scientists from around 100 countries are partaking in this significant two-day international summit, which kicks off on Monday. Noteworthy attendees include US Vice President JD Vance on his maiden international trip since taking office, alongside Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing.

The summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to advance AI initiatives globally while deterring a technology rivalry between the US and China. The gathering will also see the launch of 'Current AI', a global public-private partnership designed to support AI initiatives for the broader public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)