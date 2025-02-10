Left Menu

Global AI Summit: Leaders Converge in Paris for Crucial Talks

World leaders are gathering in Paris for a major AI summit. The event, co-hosted by France and India, brings together top political figures and tech giants to foster AI progress while addressing geopolitical issues. Key discussions focus on AI governance and international cooperation to prevent a US-China tech rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:41 IST
Global AI Summit: Leaders Converge in Paris for Crucial Talks
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • France

Global political luminaries are assembling in Paris for a pivotal AI summit that promises challenging diplomatic engagements and intense exchanges among tech industry leaders vying for supremacy in the rapidly evolving field.

Heads of state, influential government officials, leading CEOs, and scientists from around 100 countries are partaking in this significant two-day international summit, which kicks off on Monday. Noteworthy attendees include US Vice President JD Vance on his maiden international trip since taking office, alongside Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing.

The summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to advance AI initiatives globally while deterring a technology rivalry between the US and China. The gathering will also see the launch of 'Current AI', a global public-private partnership designed to support AI initiatives for the broader public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025