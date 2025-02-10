Elixia Inc. Launches Transformative Cold Chain Logistics Marketplace in India

Elixia Inc., a prominent innovator in logistics technology, has officially launched a groundbreaking cold chain logistics marketplace called Elixia Connect across India. This new platform is set to reshape the transportation of temperature-sensitive goods, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and real-time visibility for businesses reliant on the cold chain network.

Leveraging a strong network of shippers and transporters, Elixia is tackling some of the industry's most pressing challenges. The platform, enriched by AI-driven technology and industry expertise, aims to minimize wastage and enhance supply chain efficiency, thus offering significant value to stakeholders.

Founder Sanket Sheth asserts that Elixia Connect is a game-changer, addressing long-standing issues within the sector such as fragmented networks and unpredictable pricing. With plans for significant growth, the marketplace promises improved price discovery and vehicle availability, benefiting both shippers and transporters in the cold chain logistics industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)