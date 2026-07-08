AI and agri-startups can reshape India's farming economy: Jitendra Singh

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform Indian agriculture by improving productivity, reducing costs and creating significant economic value, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said while urging greater support for agri-startups and science-driven farming.

Speaking at the 17th Agriculture Leadership Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, organised with the support of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, the Minister said AI-powered technologies could contribute an estimated ₹70,000 crore to India's agricultural economy. He described agri-startups as the driving force behind the next phase of India's startup revolution and said future entrepreneurship should increasingly emerge from farms rather than being concentrated in technology hubs.

The conclave, held under the theme "Feeding the Future," brought together policymakers, scientists, farmers, entrepreneurs, industry leaders and innovators to discuss the future of Indian agriculture.

Science and innovation seen as key to stronger rural economy

Dr Jitendra Singh said agriculture can no longer rely solely on traditional practices, as rapid technological advancements are reshaping farming across the world. He stressed that India must continue adopting scientific innovations to remain globally competitive while ensuring long-term food and nutritional security. He called for stronger collaboration among governments, research institutions, industry, startups and farmers so that scientific breakthroughs can be translated into practical solutions that improve livelihoods and boost rural incomes.

Highlighting India's commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070, the Minister said agriculture will play an important role in the country's clean energy transition. He pointed to initiatives such as converting used cooking oil into biofuel as examples of how agricultural and food waste can generate economic value while supporting environmental sustainability and the circular economy.

The Minister also noted the remarkable expansion of India's startup ecosystem, which has grown from around 350 registered startups in 2015 to more than 2.3 lakh today, making India the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. He said agriculture offers one of the greatest opportunities for entrepreneurship, particularly for rural youth, where innovation and practical skills can create sustainable businesses.

AI, climate technology and startups to shape farming's future

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the success of the CSIR Aroma Mission, under which lavender cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir evolved into the widely recognised Purple Revolution. He said the initiative has helped 8,000 to 9,000 young entrepreneurs establish agri-enterprises, with several earning annual incomes of ₹60 lakh to ₹70 lakh or more. The model has since expanded to states including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. He emphasised that successful agricultural innovation requires close links between scientific research and industry so that farmers benefit from value addition, market access and commercial opportunities.

Addressing the challenges posed by climate change, the Minister said technologies such as satellite imaging, weather forecasting, drone surveys, resource mapping and real-time advisory systems are helping farmers make better decisions on sowing, irrigation and crop management. He added that research institutions are also working on climate-resilient crops, genomics, pest-resistant varieties, precision farming and efficient resource management.

According to the Minister, AI can help individual farmers save around ₹5,000 annually through better crop planning, precision irrigation, weather-based advisories and efficient use of agricultural inputs. He also stressed the importance of making scientific knowledge accessible through digital platforms, multilingual content and AI-powered language technologies so that innovations reach farmers in forms they can easily understand.

Concluding his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh said India's agricultural future depends on integrating science, technology, entrepreneurship and market-driven innovation. He expressed confidence that stronger partnerships among researchers, startups, industry and farmers will help build a globally competitive agricultural sector while supporting the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.