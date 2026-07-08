IICA launches second batch of flagship arbitration programme

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has launched the second batch of its IICA Certified Arbitration Program (ICAP), a flagship initiative designed to strengthen India's alternative dispute resolution ecosystem and develop globally competitive arbitration professionals. The inaugural session of the programme was organised virtually by the Centre of Excellence in Alternative Dispute Resolution (CEADR). The programme supports the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 by promoting education, research, training and policy advocacy in modern dispute resolution.

ICAP seeks to create a new generation of skilled arbitration professionals capable of handling complex commercial disputes while supporting the growth of institutional arbitration in India.

Experts call for stronger institutional arbitration

In his inaugural address, IICA Director General and CEO Shri Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh highlighted the growing importance of institutional arbitration in strengthening India's legal and commercial ecosystem. He stressed the need to standardise arbitration practices by ensuring fair procedures, enforceable arbitral awards, ethical conduct and the development of experts with specialised sectoral knowledge.

He reaffirmed IICA's commitment to building a robust alternative dispute resolution framework through professional education, customised training, policy research, advocacy and the creation of databases covering arbitration professionals and arbitral awards.

Delivering the special address, Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, said the Government is taking several steps to position India as a global arbitration hub. He described the IICA Certified Arbitration Program as "a big game-changer" for the sector and highlighted the need for specialised institutions to train arbitrators and dispute resolution professionals.

Dr. Mani also referred to the Government's ongoing review of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, aimed at improving its implementation through further legislative reforms. He said an efficient arbitration system and effective enforcement of arbitral awards are essential for boosting investor confidence and indicated that the Government is working towards establishing the Arbitration Council of India.

Expanded programme offers practical training over nine months

Delivering the keynote address, Justice A.K. Sikri praised IICA's efforts to strengthen India's arbitration ecosystem, describing the programme as a commendable initiative. He noted that virtual and hybrid hearings have become a permanent feature of arbitration practice following the pandemic, reflecting the changing nature of commercial dispute resolution worldwide.

Justice Sikri observed that modern economies cannot rely solely on traditional litigation, describing arbitration as an essential pillar of commercial justice in advanced economies rather than merely an alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

Prof. (Dr.) Naveen Sirohi, Programme Director and Head of CEADR, said the second batch includes 81 participants representing diverse professional backgrounds in law, finance, engineering, corporate management and the public sector. The participants bring an average of more than 20 years of professional experience, creating opportunities for multidisciplinary learning and collaboration.

Building on feedback from the inaugural batch, the upgraded programme now offers more than 250 hours of practical and academic instruction across over 20 modules delivered by international experts over nine months. The curriculum also includes two campus immersion programmes, with a special focus on practical arbitral award writing through workshop-based learning.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by the Chief Programme Executive of CEADR, reaffirming IICA's commitment to strengthening India's arbitration ecosystem through high-quality professional training.