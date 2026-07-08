Kolkata hosts grand tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Government of West Bengal, organised a major commemorative programme in Kolkata to mark the 125th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Kesari Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, as part of a nationwide two-year celebration dedicated to his life and contributions to India. The main event was held at Milan Mela Prangan on 6 July 2026 and was attended by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Shri Suvendu Adhikari, senior government officials and other distinguished guests. The nationwide commemoration, announced by the Ministry of Culture in 2025, seeks to honour Dr. Mookerjee's contributions as a statesman, educationist, parliamentarian and nationalist leader whose work influenced India's political, educational, cultural and industrial development.

Exhibition and cultural performances celebrate his life

A special exhibition at Milan Mela showcased rare photographs, archival records, personal artefacts and multimedia presentations highlighting Dr. Mookerjee's life, educational reforms, vision for national development and role in strengthening democratic institutions. The exhibition remained open for an additional day to encourage public participation, especially from students. Several schools from Kolkata visited the exhibition, while similar displays and commemorative programmes were organised across West Bengal's districts, subdivisions, blocks and municipalities. Educational institutions also hosted lectures, seminars, essay competitions and cultural events to familiarise young people with Dr. Mookerjee's life and legacy.

The main programme opened with performances by 115 folk artists representing West Bengal's diverse cultural traditions. This was followed by a mass rendition of Vande Mataram and the musical production "Sur, Sanskriti evam Rashtra", coordinated by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT). Directed by Padma Shri Tarun Bhattacharya, the performance featured 57 artists from Indian classical, folk and traditional music, celebrating Dr. Mookerjee's ideals of national integration, education and cultural heritage. A special moment during the event came when Amit Shah felicitated Shri Makhanlal Sarkar, a close associate of Dr. Mookerjee who had been present during his arrest in Jammu and Kashmir, recognising his historic association with the late leader.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the gathering through a virtual message, paying tribute to Dr. Mookerjee as a visionary dedicated to India's unity and integrity. The programme also featured the screening of a documentary on his life and the unveiling of the concept design and 3D visualisation of a proposed 125-foot statue in his honour.

Foundation laid for 125-foot statue at Eco Park

Earlier in the day, dignitaries visited Eco Park, Kolkata, where the Bhoomi Poojan and foundation stone laying ceremony was held for the proposed 125-foot statue of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The monument is expected to become a lasting tribute to his contribution to the nation and forms one of the major initiatives under the anniversary celebrations.

The delegation also visited Dr. Mookerjee's ancestral residence in Bhawanipore, where Amit Shah and other leaders offered floral tributes and interacted with members of his family. The Ministry of Culture said the two-year nationwide commemoration reflects the Government of India's commitment to preserving Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee's legacy and inspiring future generations through his ideals of nationalism, public service, education and national unity.