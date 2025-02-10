Left Menu

EU's Strategy in the Face of U.S. Tariff Threats

The European Union is poised to potentially retaliate against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports proposed by former President Donald Trump. Possible EU measures include retaliatory tariffs, restrictions on public procurement, and actions against major U.S. tech firms under the Digital Markets Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:11 IST
The European Union is gearing up for a possible showdown with the United States over proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated plans to impose these duties, a move that has historically been met with strong EU countermeasures.

In 2018, the EU imposed retaliatory tariffs on American products and may consider similar actions now. Beyond tariffs, the EU's newly enforced Anti-Coercion Instrument provides them with varied options, including access restrictions for non-EU companies and services.

Additionally, the European Union is scrutinizing major U.S. tech firms under the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act, which could further strain trade ties. These strategic decisions reflect the EU's readiness to defend its economic interests on multiple fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

