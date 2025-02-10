Modi and Macron Co-Chair AI Action Summit in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France for a significant three-day visit on Monday, where a key event will be the AI Action Summit co-chaired with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Indian leader received a warm welcome at the airport by Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu. Modi's schedule includes bilateral talks with Macron, a dinner at the Élysée Palace with tech CEOs, and visits to key locations in Marseille.

The summit aims to foster a collaborative approach to AI for innovation and public good. Modi and Macron will review the 2047 Horizon Roadmap and visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor to strengthen their strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)