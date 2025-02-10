Left Menu

Modi and Macron Co-Chair AI Action Summit in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in France for a three-day visit, co-chairing the AI Action Summit with President Emmanuel Macron. The visit includes bilateral talks, a dinner with tech CEOs, and visits to Marseille and Cadarache, highlighting India-France partnership and strategic collaborations in AI and energy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France for a significant three-day visit on Monday, where a key event will be the AI Action Summit co-chaired with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Indian leader received a warm welcome at the airport by Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu. Modi's schedule includes bilateral talks with Macron, a dinner at the Élysée Palace with tech CEOs, and visits to key locations in Marseille.

The summit aims to foster a collaborative approach to AI for innovation and public good. Modi and Macron will review the 2047 Horizon Roadmap and visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor to strengthen their strategic partnership.

