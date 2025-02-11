Left Menu

Ford Navigates the Turbulent Waters of Tariff Changes

Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley critiques U.S. tariffs, highlighting their cost and chaos. While Ford tries to mitigate potential 25% tariffs on imports, it remains less exposed than rivals. The auto industry braces for the impact, with uncertainty looming over Trump's trade policy moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:01 IST
Ford Navigates the Turbulent Waters of Tariff Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley has expressed concerns over the tariffs proposed and implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump, citing 'a lot of cost and a lot of chaos' added to the industry. Despite this, Farley believes the president's ultimate goal is to bolster the American automobile sector.

Across the nation, businesses warn of the negative impacts of these tariffs, with manufacturing-heavy companies struggling to plan future strategies amid Trump's unpredictable policy decisions. Ford is looking into ramping up its inventory in anticipation of possible 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada.

Currently, Ford is less affected by the recent increases in steel and aluminum tariffs since most of their supplies are sourced locally in the U.S. Analysts note that with more of Ford's manufacturing operations based in the U.S., the company is better positioned than competitors such as General Motors and Stellantis. As of Tuesday morning, Ford's shares dipped by 0.4%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025