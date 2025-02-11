Ford Navigates the Turbulent Waters of Tariff Changes

Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley has expressed concerns over the tariffs proposed and implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump, citing 'a lot of cost and a lot of chaos' added to the industry. Despite this, Farley believes the president's ultimate goal is to bolster the American automobile sector.

Across the nation, businesses warn of the negative impacts of these tariffs, with manufacturing-heavy companies struggling to plan future strategies amid Trump's unpredictable policy decisions. Ford is looking into ramping up its inventory in anticipation of possible 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada.

Currently, Ford is less affected by the recent increases in steel and aluminum tariffs since most of their supplies are sourced locally in the U.S. Analysts note that with more of Ford's manufacturing operations based in the U.S., the company is better positioned than competitors such as General Motors and Stellantis. As of Tuesday morning, Ford's shares dipped by 0.4%.

