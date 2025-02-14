Left Menu

Mahindra's Electric SUVs Shatter Records with Mega Bookings

Mahindra & Mahindra reported an unprecedented success with their new electric models, XEV 9e and BE 6, securing over 30,000 bookings within a single day. This milestone translates into a revenue of Rs 8,472 crore. The top-end variant was the most popular among customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:54 IST
Mahindra's Electric SUVs Shatter Records with Mega Bookings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive feat, Mahindra & Mahindra announced that they have secured 30,179 bookings for their latest electric models, the XEV 9e and BE 6. The Mumbai-based automotive company revealed that this achievement equates to a significant revenue of Rs 8,472 crore, based on the ex-showroom price.

Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs set a new benchmark in the electric vehicle sector by garnering such a massive response on the first day of bookings. Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group Chairman, expressed excitement over the development in a tweet. The booking ratio for the XEV 9e and BE 6 stood at 56% and 44% respectively.

A notable highlight is that the premium Pack Three variant, featuring a 79 kWh battery, comprised 73% of the total bookings. The pricing for these models ranges from Rs 18.9 lakh to Rs 30.5 lakh. Electric passenger vehicle sales in India were approximately 1 lakh units last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025