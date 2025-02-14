Mahindra's Electric SUVs Shatter Records with Mega Bookings

In an impressive feat, Mahindra & Mahindra announced that they have secured 30,179 bookings for their latest electric models, the XEV 9e and BE 6. The Mumbai-based automotive company revealed that this achievement equates to a significant revenue of Rs 8,472 crore, based on the ex-showroom price.

Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs set a new benchmark in the electric vehicle sector by garnering such a massive response on the first day of bookings. Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group Chairman, expressed excitement over the development in a tweet. The booking ratio for the XEV 9e and BE 6 stood at 56% and 44% respectively.

A notable highlight is that the premium Pack Three variant, featuring a 79 kWh battery, comprised 73% of the total bookings. The pricing for these models ranges from Rs 18.9 lakh to Rs 30.5 lakh. Electric passenger vehicle sales in India were approximately 1 lakh units last year.

