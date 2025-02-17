South Korea Halts Chinese AI App: DeepSeek's Compliance Woes

South Korea's data protection authority announced a suspension of new downloads for the Chinese AI app DeepSeek following the app's failure to adhere to certain privacy regulations. This decision by the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) reflects South Korea's firm stance on data protection laws.

The PIPC spokesperson revealed that DeepSeek will remain accessible via web in the country, but app downloads are on hold until compliance improvements are implemented as per the nation's privacy law. The Chinese startup has made legal adjustments in South Korea but acknowledges partial neglect of data protection requirements.

This suspension aligns with international scrutiny, as Italy's Garante had previously ordered DeepSeek to address privacy concerns. A Chinese foreign ministry representative reiterated the Chinese government's commitment to data privacy, asserting that no illegal data collection is sanctioned by Beijing.

