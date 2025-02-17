Left Menu

South Korea Halts Chinese AI App: DeepSeek's Compliance Woes

South Korea has suspended new downloads of the Chinese AI app DeepSeek due to non-compliance with personal data protection laws. The app's service will resume once it aligns with privacy regulations. The decision follows similar actions internationally, highlighting growing privacy concerns around AI technologies.

Updated: 17-02-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 08:16 IST
South Korea's data protection authority announced a suspension of new downloads for the Chinese AI app DeepSeek following the app's failure to adhere to certain privacy regulations. This decision by the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) reflects South Korea's firm stance on data protection laws.

The PIPC spokesperson revealed that DeepSeek will remain accessible via web in the country, but app downloads are on hold until compliance improvements are implemented as per the nation's privacy law. The Chinese startup has made legal adjustments in South Korea but acknowledges partial neglect of data protection requirements.

This suspension aligns with international scrutiny, as Italy's Garante had previously ordered DeepSeek to address privacy concerns. A Chinese foreign ministry representative reiterated the Chinese government's commitment to data privacy, asserting that no illegal data collection is sanctioned by Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

