Xi Jinping's Strategic Symposium Boosts China's Private Sector Amid U.S. Tensions

President Xi Jinping attended a symposium to enhance private enterprises amidst China's economic slowdown and U.S. tensions. The event aimed to strengthen private-sector sentiment, encouraging domestic and international business expansion. The meeting coincided with growing optimism in China's tech sector, influenced by DeepSeek's AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:12 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move to bolster China's private enterprises, President Xi Jinping participated in a symposium that underscored Beijing's efforts to navigate economic challenges and strained relations with the United States.

While details of the Great Hall of the People gathering remained scant, it highlighted a significant thrust to invigorate private-sector confidence, propelled by leaders such as Alibaba's Jack Ma. Observers noted this as a significant step amid the ongoing China-U.S. tech skirmish.

The symposium coincides with rising optimism in China's tech sphere, fueled by DeepSeek's AI breakthroughs, despite U.S. export restrictions on semiconductors. Market reactions reflected this newfound confidence, with tech shares climbing to a three-year peak following Xi's reported chairing of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

