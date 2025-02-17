Xi Jinping's Strategic Symposium Boosts China's Private Sector Amid U.S. Tensions

In a strategic move to bolster China's private enterprises, President Xi Jinping participated in a symposium that underscored Beijing's efforts to navigate economic challenges and strained relations with the United States.

While details of the Great Hall of the People gathering remained scant, it highlighted a significant thrust to invigorate private-sector confidence, propelled by leaders such as Alibaba's Jack Ma. Observers noted this as a significant step amid the ongoing China-U.S. tech skirmish.

The symposium coincides with rising optimism in China's tech sphere, fueled by DeepSeek's AI breakthroughs, despite U.S. export restrictions on semiconductors. Market reactions reflected this newfound confidence, with tech shares climbing to a three-year peak following Xi's reported chairing of the event.

