Left Menu

Xi Jinping Engages Business Titans to Ignite China's Economic Engine

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech to prominent business leaders like Jack Ma and Ren Zhengfei, aiming to invigorate the private sector amid U.S. tensions. The symposium discussed boosting business expansion despite the challenges posed by semiconductor export controls and U.S.-China tech rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:07 IST
Xi Jinping Engages Business Titans to Ignite China's Economic Engine
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed a high-powered gathering of private business leaders in Beijing, with the focus on revitalizing China's economic prospects amid ongoing tensions with the United States.

Among the notable attendees were Alibaba's Jack Ma and Huawei's Ren Zhengfei, who joined to discuss the expanding role of private enterprises in the tech rivalry with the U.S. Xi's speech underscored the government's reliance on private firms to fortify China's position in global technology. He encouraged business leaders to pursue growth both domestically and internationally.

The symposium, held at the Great Hall of the People, also highlighted issues like the impact of export controls on semiconductors imposed by Washington. With investor interest piqued by AI advancements like DeepSeek, Xi emphasized China's need for greater self-sufficiency in key technologies to maintain its competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025