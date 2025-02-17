Privacy Hurdle: DeepSeek Halts Chatbot Apps in South Korea

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, has temporarily ceased the download of its chatbot apps in South Korea amid rising privacy concerns. As reported by South Korean officials, the company is collaborating with local authorities to address data protection issues.

The South Korean Personal Information Protection Commission confirmed on Monday that DeepSeek's apps were withdrawn from the local Apple and Google app stores. This move follows the company's agreement to cooperate with the commission to bolster its privacy safeguards before the apps are reintroduced.

Current users of the DeepSeek app are unaffected by the withdrawal. However, Nam Seok, an investigator with the commission, recommended that users refrain from sharing personal data through the app until issues are fully resolved. Concerns about unauthorized data collection have prompted numerous South Korean organizations to restrict its use in professional environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)