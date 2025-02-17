Shein Faces Valuation Pressure Ahead of London IPO
Shein is reportedly under pressure to lower its valuation to $30 billion to facilitate its upcoming initial public offering in London. Shareholders are pushing for a valuation cut, and the company remains silent on the matter. Regulatory approvals in the UK and China are needed for the IPO.
Online fast-fashion giant Shein is feeling the heat to trim its valuation to approximately $30 billion as it prepares for a London IPO, according to Bloomberg News.
Shareholders argue that a valuation adjustment could be crucial for securing the IPO, but Shein has refrained from commenting on these claims. Earlier reports suggested a valuation drop to $50 billion amid various challenges.
Despite efforts to go public in the first half of the year, regulatory hurdles from the UK and China, compounded by changes in U.S. import policies, could delay the listing to the year's latter half.
(With inputs from agencies.)
