Xi Jinping's Tech Gathering: China's Rally for Innovation

In a rare display of encouragement, China's President Xi Jinping met with major tech figures, including Jack Ma, reflecting a shift in Beijing's stance from previous regulatory scrutiny. Analysts view the meeting as crucial to rallying private sector innovation amidst the ongoing China-U.S. tech rivalry.

Held in the ceremonial Great Hall of the People, the meeting underscored the significance of the private sector, essential for over half the tax revenue and significant economic output in China. The assembly included prominent figures like Huawei's Ren Zhengfei, with some notable absences raising questions among investors.

The conference aimed to inject confidence in the tech sector, vital for overcoming challenges from U.S. tariffs and domestic economic hurdles. Benchmarked as a 'Sputnik moment', the gathering highlighted China's commitment to technological advancements through private enterprise collaborations.

