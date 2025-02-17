Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Tech Gathering: China's Rally for Innovation

President Xi Jinping held an orchestrated meeting with leading tech entrepreneurs, including Alibaba’s Jack Ma, signaling support for private companies amid U.S. tech competition. The gathering in Beijing aimed to boost confidence in the private sector's role in technological advancement, essential for China's global tech positioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:16 IST
Xi Jinping's Tech Gathering: China's Rally for Innovation
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

In a rare display of encouragement, China's President Xi Jinping met with major tech figures, including Jack Ma, reflecting a shift in Beijing's stance from previous regulatory scrutiny. Analysts view the meeting as crucial to rallying private sector innovation amidst the ongoing China-U.S. tech rivalry.

Held in the ceremonial Great Hall of the People, the meeting underscored the significance of the private sector, essential for over half the tax revenue and significant economic output in China. The assembly included prominent figures like Huawei's Ren Zhengfei, with some notable absences raising questions among investors.

The conference aimed to inject confidence in the tech sector, vital for overcoming challenges from U.S. tariffs and domestic economic hurdles. Benchmarked as a 'Sputnik moment', the gathering highlighted China's commitment to technological advancements through private enterprise collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025