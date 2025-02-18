DeepSeek AI Revolutionizes Financial Sector with Tiger Brokers Partnership

Tiger Brokers announced an integration of DeepSeek's AI model into its AI-powered chatbot TigerGPT, positioning itself at the forefront of the AI revolution in the financial sector. This partnership aims to capitalize on the technological breakthroughs made by the Chinese start-up, DeepSeek, which is rapidly transforming the industry.

Backed by major investors like Xiaomi and Jim Rogers, Tiger Brokers leads the charge, joining at least 20 other Chinese brokers who are incorporating GenAI into their operations. This move is expected to revolutionize traditional methods of data analysis, risk management, and client interaction, heralding a new era for financial institutions.

Analysts expect that the adoption of DeepSeek's model will significantly boost financial IT spending, as AI technologies make the processing of large data sets more efficient. The financial sector is set to undergo a profound transformation, driven by GenAI's capabilities, reshaping how companies perform language-intensive tasks crucial to their business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)